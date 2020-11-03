Terror Attack in Austria Leaves 4 Dead and Several Others Injured

Sebastian Kurz, the Chancellor of Austria, said in addition to the four deaths, 14 others were hurt and a police officer was also shot and wounded

At least four people are dead and several others are injured following a terror attack in Austria.

According to the Associated Press, a 20-year-old individual — whose identity has been revealed as Kujtim Fejzulai — attacked a nightlife district in the country's capital of Vienna, before he was later killed by police. The outlet notes that he was "armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest."

Sebastian Kurz, the Chancellor of Austria, told the Austrian news outlet APA that two men and two women died from injuries sustained during the attack, per the AP. He added that 14 other people were hurt and a police officer was also shot and wounded.

The outlet adds that Fejzulai, an Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen, was previously sentenced to 22 months in prison after he attempted to join the Islamic State group in 2019. He was later granted early release under juvenile law.

"Yesterday’s attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack," Kurz said. "It was an attack out of hatred — hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity."

Federal Minister of the Interior of Austria Karl Nehammer also told APA that other arrests were made and at least 15 additional homes were searched in connection to the terror attack, the AP reports.

Nehammer told APA that Fejzulai had previously alluded to his attack when he posted a photo of himself with two of the weapons he used on his Instagram account prior to the ambush.

"[Fejzulai] was equipped with a fake explosive vest and an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete to carry out this repugnant attack on innocent citizens," Nehammer said.

Police searched for additional shooters after the Monday attack and asked residents to refrain from going out in public. They also said that children did not have to go to school on Tuesday.

"We will unearth and chase down the perpetrators, those behind them and like-minded people and give them the punishment they deserve," Kurz said. "We will pursue all those who have anything to do with this outrage by all available means."

The AP, citing APA, added that the Austrian government "ordered three days of official mourning, with flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff until Thursday."

Across the globe, the attack drew a response from several political leaders, including President Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

Trump, 74, shared a message on Monday evening ahead of Election Day, tweeting, "Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe."

He added: "These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists."