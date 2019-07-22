Four Inmates Allegedly Faked Fight to Escape Florida Juvenile Detention Center

Image zoom Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Four teenage inmates allegedly staged a fake fight that enabled them to escape a juvenile justice facility in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook and Twitter that authorities were searching for the four teens, who allegedly victimized staff members prior to their escape.

Three of the four teens have since been caught.

“Suspects dumped a staff member’s purse onto the floor and stole her vehicle keys and took a staff member’s issued cell phone,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their social media post, in which they shared photos of the four suspects: Tajah Bing, Davionne Baldwin, Tyjuan Monroe, and Marcus Ledbetter.

The teenagers allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle from the facility, which police said was a bronze, four-door Infiniti with Florida tag LANE19.

Police immediately responded to the incident, which occurred at 11:02 p.m. Saturday.

ESCAPED INMATES

Could be anywhere

Escaped from Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility. Left in a 2015, bronze, Infiniti Q50 with Florida tag LANE19. Call 911 if you see them or know their whereabouts. Please RT pic.twitter.com/EBEMpxpVl5 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 21, 2019

First to be recaptured was Tyjuan Monroe, 16, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook and Twitter. Monroe was being held in the facility on charges of robbery with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle, the post said.

Marcus Ledbetter, 17, and Davionne Baldwin, 17, were also recaptured on Sunday. Ledbetter was being held on a charge of burglary, while Baldwin was behind held on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Police are still searching for Tajah Bing, 16, who was incarcerated after being charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim under 12 years old.

The stolen Infiniti is also still missing.

It was not clear if the four teens will face additional charges or if they had attorneys who could comment on behalf of them.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asks people with information on Bing’s whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477. Calls will be kept anonymous, and there is a possible $3,000 award for information leading to Bing’s capture.