Four Dead, Several Wounded in Mass Shooting at Northern California Halloween Party

Police in California are confirming that four people lost their lives late Thursday evening in a mass shooting that unfolded outside a crowded Halloween party that took over an Orinda home.

According to reports coming out of the area, four people were gunned down in the shooting, which erupted outside a large home where a packed party, advertised on social media, was taking place.

KNTV reports that at least four others were also struck by bullets.

The shooting was first reported shortly after 11 p.m., according to reports.

KNTV reports that the event was promoted via social media as an “AirBNB mansion party.”

The shooter has not been identified at this time, reports KGO-TV.

None of the victims’ identities have been released.

No information was available on the victims’ genders or ages.

Local media outlets claim the party was supposed to start at 10 p.m., and that guests were encouraged to bring their own alcohol.

There were at least 100 people at the party when first responders arrived at the scene.

The East Bay Times reports that an Airbnb spokesperson said early Friday the company was “urgently investigating” the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates as they become available.