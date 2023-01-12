Founder of Adventures with Purpose Search & Rescue Team Arrested for Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

Jared Leisek, the founder of popular YouTube volunteer search and rescue dive team Adventures with Purpose, has been arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl more than three decades ago in Utah, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Jan. 5, Leisek, 47, was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on a single child rape charge, jail records show. No bail information was immediately available.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in early November 2022 indicates Leisek was between 16 and 17 years old at the time of the alleged pair of rapes against a girl who was 9 and then 10 in 1992. Utah does not have a statute of limitations for rape.

Though authorities initially charged Leisek with two counts of rape, a probable cause affidavit released on Jan. 10 shows that one of the charges has been dropped and the date of an alleged encounter has been changed. The second alleged rape, which supposedly occurred at a grandparent's house, has also been removed from the updated documents. It is not immediately clear why.

Leisek's current charge stems from an incident that reportedly happened in the alleged victim's bedroom in Ephraim, Utah, between Jan. 1, 1992, and Dec. 31, 1992, "when the defendant pinned the victim to the ground" and forced intercourse, the documents allege. Leisek and the girl are cousins, prosecutors claimed.

Adventures With Purpose lead diver Doug Bishop previously told PEOPLE he was blindsided by the allegations against Leisek.

"These allegations are serious. What allegedly happened 30 years ago should not take away from the amazing work the team has done in this world over the past two years. The [courts] will write the ending of this story. The parties involved will have their voices heard," Bishop said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Adventures With Purpose's rise to YouTube fame began in 2020, when the team unexpectedly and unintentionally began recovering human remains in vehicles trapped beneath Portland waters during environmental cleanup missions.

As of January, its channel had nearly three-million subscribers.

The team also made national headlines last summer when they recovered the vehicle and body of missing northern California teen Keily Rodni.

It is unclear if Leisek has entered a plea. His attorney, Randall Richards, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.