Fotis Dulos Left Suicide Note When Found Unresponsive in Running SUV: ‘We All Have Our Limits'

Everything seemed to be closing in on Fotis Dulos when he was found inside the garage of his stately Farmington, Connecticut, home, on Jan. 28, with a hose hooked up to the tailpipe of his running vehicle.

Charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, 50, steeped in debt and likely fearing a return to jail, the embattled father of 5 was declared dead Thursday night of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Still, questions remain about what happened to his wife, who is presumed dead.

The couple was embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle when she vanished on May 24, 2019. Police allege that on the day she disappeared, Dulos was “lying in wait” for her, attacking her in her garage, court documents show.

Dulos pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and has maintained his innocence, even in death.

“If you are reading this I am no more,” Dulos wrote in a note found next to him in the car and obtained by The Hartford Courant, NBC Connecticut and WTNH.

“I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with.”

On Jan. 28, Dulos was supposed to be in Stamford Superior Court for an emergency bond hearing to discuss collateral he’d put up for a $6 million bond after being charged with his wife’s murder on Jan. 7.

Two properties he used for collateral were in foreclosure and a third was overvalued, Fox 61 reports.

Strapped for cash, Dulos had resorted to selling furniture on eBay, a lawyer for his mother-in-law, Gloria Farber, said in court, The Courant reports.

Dulos likely feared that the judge was going to raise the bond – which the judge did. At a rescheduled hearing on Wednesday, the judge increased it to $6.5 million while Dulos was at a New York City hospital, fighting for his life — making it almost impossible for Dulos to remain free until his murder trial was set to begin.

“Enough is enough,” Dulos wrote. “If it takes my head to end this, so be it.”

Addressing how he was allegedly caught on surveillance video dumping bags in trash bins in Hartford, he continued, “My attorney can explain what happened with the bags on Albany Ave. Everything else is a story fabricated by the law enforcement.”

Midway through the note, Dulos wrote, “Please let my children know that I love them, I would do anything to be with them, but unfortunately we all have our limits.”

“Above all Anna Curry, I am sorry for letting you down and not continuing the fight,” he wrote at the end about the North Carolina financial advisor and “best friend” who put up more than $147,000 in cash to help him make bond, Fox 61 reports.

Dulos’s lawyer Norm Pattis has vowed to continue seeking justice for his client and is fighting for control of his estate, WFSB reports.

In a statement to ABC, Pattis said, “Mr. Dulos was tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. Now he has been executed. We remain committed to demonstrating he did not murder Jennifer.”

Dulos’s attorney and Anna Curry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.