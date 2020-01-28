Fotis Dulos, 51 Patrick Raycraft/Getty Images

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos — who is charged with her murder — was found unresponsive after attempting suicide, multiple outlets report.

Fotis Dulos, 51, was found in his home in Farmington, Connecticut, on Tuesday, local stations WTNH, WFSB and The New York Times report.

Multiple outlets have reported that he has already died by suicide, but WTNH, citing his attorney, Norm Pattis, reports that he still has a pulse.

Two ambulances showed up at his home on Tuesday morning, with one seen speeding off from the sprawling house, according to WTNH.

EMTs found him and attempted to revive him, News Channel 12 reports.

Dulos was charged with murder on January 7 in the presumed death of his estranged, still-missing wife. He was out on $6 million bond.

He was in court last Thursday after the prosecutor filed a complaint that Dulos had violated the earlier terms of his house arrest by going beyond the edge of his driveway to remove a makeshift shrine to his estranged wife, reports CBS New York.

In court, Fotis pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, reports the Stamford Advocate.

Fotis was charged with murder in Jennifer’s presumed death seven months after the Connecticut mother of five vanished from her New Canaan home after dropping her children off at school. His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his civil lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, also were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to Connecticut State Police. The Courant reports Mawhinney has pleaded not guilty, and Troconis has not yet entered a plea to that charge.

Fotis and Michelle Troconis earlier were charged with evidence tampering in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. Both have pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Jennifer last was seen on May 24. Bloodstains were found in the garage of her home, indicating a violent struggle, say police. Shortly afterward, her black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned near a local park several miles away.

She and Fotis were involved at the time in a contentious divorce and custody battle. Police allege that Fotis was “lying in wait” and attacked his estranged wife in her garage on the day she died, court documents show.

After the murder charge was filed, Pattis told PEOPLE: “A preliminary review of the warrant leaves us relieved and saddened. We’re relieved that there was nothing we didn’t expect or have heard about; saddened because it’s obvious the state police really have no idea what became of Jennifer. This remains an open case in our view.”

An attorney for Troconis and Dulos did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.