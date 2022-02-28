Justin Dwayne Johnson, 47, is charged with three counts of video voyeurism with a child less than 16 and two counts of possession of 10 or more child pornography images

Foster Dad of 20 Kids Charged with Child Porn, Voyeurism as Police Ask Victims to Come Forward

Authorities have confirmed that a Florida man charged with child pornography and sexual abuse had been approved to serve as a foster parent, and over the last three years, took care of some 20 children — most of them girls.

A statement confirms Justin Dwayne Johnson, 47, was arrested on Feb. 15 by Sanford Police as part of an ongoing investigation.

He faces three counts of video voyeurism with a child less than 16 and two counts of possession of 10 or more child pornography images. Police said Johnson hid cameras throughout his home to capture the abuse on video.

The statement indicates police were first contacted by Child Protective Services on Jan. 28 about a possible case of child pornography after an alleged victim came forward.

According to the statement, five children were removed from his home in late January.

"Through the course of the investigation, investigators obtained multiple phones, computers, and cameras belonging to Johnson, including cameras that had been hidden in Johnson's home," police said in the statement. "The preliminary data received has uncovered thousands of images and videos containing child pornography and sexual abuse of multiple children."

The pictures were taken over several years, "with a multitude of victims, varying in age." Some of the victims were infants, the statement alleges.

Johnson, who has two adults sons that live with him, was released after posting $115,000 bond.

PEOPLE could not reach him for comment Monday.

"Johnson's arrest really marked the beginning of what will be a long and gut wrenching investigation," said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The amount of data that investigators have to comb through will take months and a significant amount of manpower. Our initial priority was getting this depraved, sick individual off the streets. We will now continue to focus on strengthening the investigation and identifying the many victims of his disgusting acts."

The Florida Department of Children and Families provided FOX 35 News with a statement that read, in part, "The primary job of a foster care parent is to ensure the children in their care are loved, nurtured, and protected from further trauma. No child should ever have to endure the egregious actions of the accused perpetrator."