41 Dead Animals Discovered in Abandoned Pet Store After Complaints of Rotting Smell; Owner Arrested

The owner of an abandoned Illinois pet store has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police allegedly discovered the carcasses of 41 rabbits, gerbils, guinea pigs, degus, reptiles, hamsters and mice inside, PEOPLE confirms.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker told reporters Tuesday his officers were summoned to the Macomb Petland on Saturday, after receiving a complaint regarding a bad smell emanating from the locked-up pet shop.

Barker said responding police immediately detected a strong odor, determining it was rotting animals and ammonia — from weeks of urine from the 56 animals that were found inside alive.

The recovered animals were mostly cats and dogs, Barker said.

Efforts are underway to place all of those animals in foster care.

He says the store’s power was shut off May 14 for non-payment of bills.

Jessica Spangler, who owns the store, has yet to plead to the charge against her. It was not immediately clear if she has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Spangler, 38, allegedly told police she had arranged for someone else to care for the animals in her store, Barker revealed.

“The criminal justice system is going to take care of this,” Barker said. “Our state’s attorney is on top of this and he’s done an outstanding job helping us with all of this, the investigation, getting a warrant and reviewing everything. Justice will be done in the end, so please be patient and let the process take place.”

An undisclosed number of fish also died.

A statement from Macomb Police cautions the public from rushing to judgement.

“It is important to remember that people are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the statement reads, which promises detectives will “conduct a full and complete investigation into this matter.”