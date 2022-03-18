Fort Lauderdale Bus Driver Hailed as Hero for Helping End Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 2 Injured

When a man opened fire aboard a public transit bus, the driver's quick reaction prevented further casualties, according to Fort Lauderdale Police

A bus ride turned deadly Thursday afternoon when a man allegedly opened fire on other passengers, killing two people and injuring two more — but more lives may have been lost were it not for the bus driver's quick thinking, authorities say.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, "several gunshots" rang out inside a Broward County Transit bus driving through Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to authorities. Rather than stopping the vehicle, the bus driver stepped on the gas, steering passengers over a median and directly into the parking lot of a nearby police station for assistance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bus struck two vehicles in the process of entering the parking lot, leaving three people minorly injured, but Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez still took a moment to commend the driver during a media briefing Thursday, telling the public that their actions ultimately "saved lives" by allowing for swift intervention, ABC News reports.

On Friday afternoon, Fort Lauderdale Police identified the two victims who succumbed to their wounds as Gregory L. Campbell Jr., 32, of Lauderdale Lakes, and Danny Colon, 41, of Tamarac. The names of the two surviving victims are not being released under state law.

Jamal Meyers Jamal Meyers | Credit: Broward County Sheriff

Shortly after the bus driver pulled up to the police station, the suspected shooter, identified as 34-year-old Jamal Meyers, was taken into custody without incident, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

He is charged with two counts of premeditated murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and four counts of violating probation or community control.

According to the affidavit, video surveillance from the bus appears to show Meyers withdraw a semiautomatic handgun from his front pocket before firing 12 rounds at the four victims, who were seated in the rear of the vehicle. The video then allegedly shows him reload his weapon and fire an additional nine rounds.

Police continue to investigate a possible motive for the shooting, and it is unclear at this time if he knew his alleged victims.