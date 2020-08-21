Another Soldier Goes Missing From Texas' Fort Hood

Sgt. Elder Fernandez, 23, was last seen on Monday, and is the latest in a string of base disappearances and violent deaths

Another Fort Hood soldier has gone missing.

Sgt. Elder Fernandez, 23, was last seen on Monday afternoon when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his residence, according to police in Killeen, Texas, where the U.S. Army base is located.

The soldier's family reported him missing on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The disappearance is the latest in a string of disappearances and deaths tied to the base this year.

Earlier this month, Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was accused of killing 27-year-old Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, a Fort Hood soldier found fatally shot on a secluded roadside May 18. Police said Olivares and Rosecrans, a National Defense Service Medal recipient, were traveling together in Rosecrans’ Jeep Renegade before he was shot.

The victim's body was discovered at 10:16 a.m., and his Jeep was found 11 minutes later about four miles away, engulfed in flames.

Olivares is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to a criminal affidavit, Olivares allegedly shot Rosencrans over a disputed gun sale, reports the Austin American-Statesman.

Olivares' girlfriend, Estrellita “Star” Falcon, 37, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and hindering apprehension and prosecution in connection with the shooting. She was jailed with a $100,000 bond.

Attorneys for the two were not identified in public records and it could not be determined if they’d entered pleas to the charges against them.

In late June, the partial remains of missing 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen were discovered in a shallow grave near the Leon River in rural Bell County. Guillen’s suspected killer, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, died by suicide as police closed in on him.

Robinson's girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, is accused of helping Robinson dismember Guillen and dispose of her remains. She is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence and has pleaded not guilty to all charges, KDHN reports.

Earlier in June, the remains of Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Wedel-Morales, who had been missing for 10 months, were discovered in a field in Killeen. Police suspect foul play, KTRK reports.

Authorities now searching for Fernandez say he was last seen wearing black Army PT shorts and t-shirt with red athletic shoes. He is described as approximately 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs about 133 pounds.

Citing multiple local news media outlets, the Army Times reports that the soldier is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.