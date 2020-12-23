"It's a complete shock. It's like a horror movie," the victim's aunt said

Fort Bragg Solider Shot Pregnant Wife in Front of Their Daughter Before Killing Himself

A Fort Bragg soldier fatally shot his pregnant wife before turning the gun on himself Sunday evening.

Earlier this week, Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis shot his wife, Sarah Lewis, in front of their three-year-old daughter before taking his own life, according to a press release from the Fayetteville Police Department obtained by PEOPLE.

Keith, 31, and Sarah, 34, were both shot at their home in Fayetteville. Sarah was taken to the hospital after the shooting, where she and her unborn child later died. Keith, who was a member of the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Brag, according to the Army Times, died at the scene.

The couple's young daughter was at the home at the time of the incident but was not injured, per the press release, and is now in the care of other family members.

A representative for Fort Bragg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to family members who spoke with Raleigh TV station WRAL, Sarah was due to have her fourth girl on Christmas, and the couple planned on naming the baby Isabella.

"It's a complete shock. It's like a horror movie," Tammy De Mirza, Sarah's aunt, told the outlet. "She had a smile that would light up the room, I can't explain it. She was vivacious and fun and lighthearted and easygoing and really head and heart to be of service."

"I love her, and I refuse [for] the memory of her to be a victim," De Mirza added. "I'm not going to let her death be in vain."

De Mirza also revealed that Keith had threatened his wife years prior and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. "This guy had PTSD. This happened two-and-a-half years ago, the exact same scenario," De Mirza told WRAL. "From what I understand, he drank, and when he drank, he lost it."

"That time she was fortunate enough to get away, to go somewhere and call the police and get some help. By the time the police came, Keith [Lewis] is sitting in the backyard with a rifle in his mouth ready to commit suicide," she added.