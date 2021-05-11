Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, is being held in Cumberland County Jail on accusations she murdered fellow Fort Bragg servicewoman Kelia Horton, 22

Female Fort Bragg Soldier Accused of Killing Fellow Servicewoman Who Was Dating Her Ex

A Fort Bragg soldier has been accused of murdering another servicewoman at the North Carolina military installation.

Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, is being held in Cumberland County Jail with no bond on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with the death of 22-year-old Kelia Horton, an active soldier also stationed at Fort Bragg.

The shooting occurred outside a home in Fayetteville, N.C., at about 1:30 p.m. on May 7.

"The suspect drove up to the residence where the victim was in her car in the driveway and the suspect began shooting," Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Glass tells PEOPLE. "There were a couple of witnesses that saw it and called it in."

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but Horton later died at a nearby hospital.

Glass says the shooting wasn't a random incident.

"They had a mutual male friend in common," he says. "It wasn't an unknown person just going out and shooting another unknown person."

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West told WRAL that Vinson allegedly had a past romantic relationship with a man who was in a relationship with Horton at the time of her death.

The two women, West said, showed up at the man's house at about the same time.

"A verbal altercation took place between the two of them, and our allegation is that the defendant, at that point, began firing into the car," he said.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Horton was a motorpool clerk assigned to the 525th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Bragg. Vinson was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group as a parachute rigger at Fort Bragg.

Horton's cousin Jadiah Farris told WRAL that Horton, a mother of two, was "the sweetest" person.

"She would give you the shirt off of her back," she said. "There was nothing bad you can say about Kelia."