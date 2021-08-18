In 2016, Nathalie Maillet was appointed CEO of the Spa-Francorschamps circuit, where the Belgian F1 Grand Prix is held

Formula 1 Racing Boss Is Killed Along with Other Woman by Husband, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

The world of Formula 1 racing after Nathalie Maillet, a high-ranking official in the sport, was murdered in Belgium in a double murder-suicide.

Yahoo Sport Australia, Fox Sports, and Sky News report that Maillet was killed in the town of Gouvy by her husband, former racing driver Franz Dubois, who then took his own life.

The 51-year-old CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium was found dead alongside her husband and another woman at her home on Sunday.

The other woman's name has not been released by investigators, and a motive has also not been confirmed.

"At 00:10, the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds," reads a statement from local authorities, cited in all three reports.

"According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself," the statement adds.

"It is with great sadness that the team of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit have been informed of the death of Nathalie Maillet, CEO," reads a brief statement from the circuit.

"On this very sad day, the whole staff wish to present their most sincere condolences to Nathalie's family and friends," it continues. "The circuit, but also motor racing, has lost today a passionate woman, strong in her convictions and always looking to the future."

In a tweet, F1 Media called the news of Maillet's death "awful," and expressed "its deepest condolences to her family and friends. The motorsport community has lost an incredible person and we will all miss her greatly."

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, which is the official NASCAR series in Europe, also commented on the tragedy.

"Our hearts are broken by the tragic passing of Nathalie Maillet," reads a Tweet posted to the series' account. "She was a fierce competitor and a wonderful member of the EuroNASCAR family. She will be deeply missed."