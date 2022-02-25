Former Youth Softball Coach Charged with Sodomy, Sexual Abuse Involving Player on Her Team
Years of alleged sexual abuse seems to have caught up with a former youth softball coach in Alabama this week.
PEOPLE confirms Meagan Billingsley Deese, 30, was arrested by the Hoover Police on Wednesday.
Deese is charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, and enticing a child to enter a vehicle, house, etc. for immoral purposes.
It was unclear Friday if she had been asked to enter pleas.
Deese posted $90,000 for her bond, and PEOPLE could not reach her for comment Friday.
Information on her attorney was unavailable.
A statement from Hoover Police alleges that an adult female came forward on Feb. 14, and reported being abused by Deese.
The statement claims the victim was subjected to unwanted sexual contact when Deese was a coach on her softball team.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The alleged abuse ended in 2016, after more than two years, according to investigators.
Hoover Police suspect there could be additional victims.
Anyone with information pertinent to this case is urged to call Sgt. Scott Prentiss at 205-739-6125.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.