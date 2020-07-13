Former USA Gymnastics Coach Terry Gray Arrested on 14 Charges of Lewdness with a Minor

Terry Gray, a former USA Gymnastics coach, has been arrested on multiple charges of lewdness with a minor.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's sex crimes detectives arrested Gray, 52, on 14 counts of lewdness with a child under 14 years old, according to Clark County inmate records.

According to a press release, Gray was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015. CNN reports that Gray has also coached in Ohio and California, though the charges only apply to Nevada and reportedly span alleged crimes between 2007 and 2013.

Gray was suspended in October by USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for the sport. According to USAG's website, his two-year suspension was put in place after physical and sexual misconduct allegations as an investigation was launched, according to the U.S. Center for SafeSport's records.

Gray is set to appear in court on Monday morning. He is currently being held without bail.

A spokesperson for USA Gymnastics did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. An attorney for Gray could not immediately be reached.

Gray was suspended from all contact, according to USAG's online report, specifying that "the individual is not permitted any contact with any USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event, member club, professional member or athlete involved with USA Gymnastics member clubs or events."

According to The New York Times, Clark County District Attorney Stephen B. Wolfson said the lewdness charge involves a victim allegedly being touched "with the intent of arousing or appealing or gratifying the victim or the offender."

USA Gymnastics has been the target of criticism and legal troubles for its handling of past cases of sexual abuse by its coaches and staff. The recent Netflix documentary Athlete A explores the high-profile case of Larry Nassar, a USAG team doctor who was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls for decades.

Authorities urged anyone with information about Gray's alleged crimes to call 702-828-3421. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.