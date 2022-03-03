UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Charged for Allegedly Shooting at a Man Accused of Molesting His Relative

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and several other gun assault charges after he allegedly shot at a man accused of molesting one of his relatives — and ended up hitting the man's older relative.

According to a statement from the Santa Clara County District Attorney, the incident happened on Monday when Velasquez began chasing a car containing three people, including a man who has been accused of child molestation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Velasquez fired a handgun multiple times into a truck carrying Harry Goularte and two older relatives," the statement reads. "Goularte's male relative, 63, was struck once, but expected to survive."

The incident allegedly occurred because Harry Goularte — who was not injured — is accused of molesting one of Velasquez's relatives.

"Goularte, 43, is facing felony charges that he molested a child," the District Attorney's statement continues. "He was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on February 25. A judge released him from custody without bail over the District Attorney's objections. He was released under the conditions that he stay in home detention in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under 14, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Goularte was on his way to get the monitor when Cain attacked."

An attorney for Goularte did not immediately return PEOPLE's call for comment. He has pleaded not guilty.

When police arrested Velasquez and searched his vehicle, they allegedly found a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with nine bullets inside a 10-round magazine, according to CNN. Another 10-round magazine in the vehicle had three bullets, the complaint says, and two spent casings were on the front passenger seat.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck," DA Jeff Rosen said in the statement. "This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family."

Valasquez, 39, will remain in jail without bond until his bail hearing and arraignment next Monday.

PEOPLE confirms that Velasquez faces 10 felony charges. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and one count carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.