Former UCLA Gynecologist Receives 11-Year Sentence After Sex Abuse Case

A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, has received an 11-year sentence after sexually abusing his patients.

According to The Daily Bruin, the university's student newspaper, James Heaps, 66, was a faculty member at the David Geffen School of Medicine and an OB-GYN at UCLA Health from 2014 to 2018.

Heaps had been convicted of three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of two patients while being acquitted of seven others in October.

A press release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office at the time of the conviction shared that jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of sexual battery by fraud, four counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a patient.

Following the conviction, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón shared in a statement that "while we respect the jurors' decisions on the acquitted counts, we are obviously disappointed."

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Michael Carter handed down his sentence while also ordering him to register as a sex offender, reports the Associated Press. A lawyer for Heaps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to ABC7, more than 500 lawsuits had been filed against Heaps and UCLA, alleging that the institution failed to protect his patients after learning about his misconduct.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the women involved with the cases testified that the former doctor "groped them, penetrated them with his ungloved hand, and committed acts of sexual stimulation under the guise of medical examinations."

University Chancellor Gene Block and Vice Chancellor John Mazziotta denounced his actions in an open letter on June 2019.

"Sexual abuse in any form is unacceptable and represents an inexcusable breach of the physician-patient relationship. We are deeply sorry that a former UCLA physician violated our policies and standards, our trust, and the trust of his patients," the letter reads in apart.

After initiating an independent review of the case, the university agreed to pay nearly $700 million in payouts to his victims, reports The Washington Post.