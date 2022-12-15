Former UC-Irvine Student Killed Mom by Throwing Her Off Campus Building, Then Jumped to His Death

By Christine Pelisek
Published on December 15, 2022 03:26 PM
Photo: NBC News/YouTube

A former University of California, Irvine, student threw his mother off a campus building before he jumped to his death.

Authorities say the deaths of Andrew Nguyen Doan, 36, and his mother Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, were the result of a murder-suicide.

The bodies were discovered at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the ground by the Social Science Plaza.

"The investigation has determined Doan picked up Nguyen and threw her off the landing of a multi-story building," the Irvine Police Department said in a press release. "Doan then jumped from the same landing to his death."

Doan was a student at UCI's School of Biological Sciences from 2017 to 2019 but did not graduate, a school spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Mother and son lived together in Irvine, the Daily Pilot reported.

NBC News/YouTube

The Irvine Police Department said officers had multiple contacts with the former student in the past.

"The last call for service involving mental health concerns was in 2019," the department said. "We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community."

University Chancellor Howard Gillman sent out a message after the incident.

"At such a time, our primary thoughts are with the victims and their families," he said.

The motive remains under investigation, police said.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

