Luke Coffee was charged with six criminal counts for his participation in the insurrection on Jan. 6

Former TV Actor Identified by FBI as Man Wielding Crutch During Capitol Riot

A former actor from Dallas has been charged on multiple counts for his participation in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Luke Coffee, 41, has been identified by the FBI as the man photographed wielding a crutch as a weapon near the entrance of the Lower Terrace tunnel, the Daily Beast reported Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Coffee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to an FBI statement obtained by Deadline, Coffee allegedly "used a crutch to assault police officers from the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department" and was caught doing so in numerous photos and videos, including multiple police body cams.

The complaint said that Coffee was identified by people who know him, including a former college classmate who happens to now be an FBI Special Agent.

His outfit of "a brown cowboy style hat, a camouflage jacket, a blue bandana, and grey backpack" helped identify him.

The FBI said that according to footage of the riots, Coffee "appeared to make several statements" to the crowd at one point and later made "physical contact with MPD and USCP officers."

In footage from one body camera, Coffee held "the crutch in a more aggressive manner and position towards the police officers," and allegedly "intended to further use the crutch as blunt object weapon by positioning the crutch directly toward the officer's upper chest/head area." It took two MPD officers to hold him back, according to the complaint.

Coffee was charged with one count each of assault of a Federal law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon, interference with law enforcement officer during civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and two counts of unlawful entry on restricted grounds.

Coffee has had one-off parts in several TV shows including Chase, Friday Night Lights and Murder Made Me Famous. He was also a post-production assistant on Everwood.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Image zoom Rioters at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Coffee admitted to being present at the riots in a phone interview with the FBI on Jan. 13, the complaint said, and "informed the interviewing agent that he had been wearing a brown hat and held up a crutch over his head while at the Capitol."

However, Coffee claims that "he did not engage in any type of physical confrontations with the police while at the Capitol Building."

Legal representation for Coffee could not immediately identified. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reported. It is not clear if he has made a plea at this time.