Sunny Balwani, Ex-Boyfriend of Elizabeth Holmes and Former Theranos Exec, Begins Fraud Trial

A COVID-19 scare delayed the March 16 start of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's trial. After replacing a juror due to health concerns, opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday

The trial of former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani is scheduled to begin Tuesday — little more than two months after a federal jury convicted his ex-girlfriend, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Balwani's trial was previously set to commence on March 16 in California, before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila. However, a COVID-19 scare last week delayed the start of the proceedings inside San Jose's Robert F. Peckham Federal Building.

Balwani, a 56-year-old Pakistani businessman, has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Picking the jury of six men and six women for the trial proved more difficult than expected, as many in the jury pool admitted to having seen parts of The Dropout, Hulu's new miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Balwani.

Holmes and Balwani first met in 2002 in Beijing, China, when she was 19 and he, 37. They were living together by 2005.

Authorities allege Holmes made false claims that Theranos' technology could run hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of a patient's blood — attracting financial investment from retail giants Walgreens and Safeway.

Theranos was once valued at about $9 billion, and Holmes was named one of Forbes' richest women in America — all with the help of Balwani, authorities have alleged.

But in March 2018, Holmes' elaborate ruse unraveled.

She and Balwani were charged with massive fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission — accused of "raising more than $700 million from investors through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company's technology, business, and financial performance."

In June 2018, criminal charges were filed against Holmes and Balwani, who, for a time, served as Theranos' president.

Balwani, who first joined Theranos in 2009, has been banned from owning or operating a blood laboratory ever since an inspection of Theranos' Newark, Calif., lab back in March 2016. Balwani left the biotech company that same year in May.

Like Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford University in 2004, Balwani also left Stanford without the computer science degree he'd been pursuing in 2008.