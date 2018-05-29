Ohio Ex-Teacher, 32, Had Sex with 14-Year-Old Boy in Locked Classroom, Sentenced to 1 Year

A former Ohio teacher was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison for having sex with her 14-year-old student, PEOPLE confirms.

Jessica Langford, 32, was convicted by a jury in April on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Langford, a resident of Centerville, learned her sentence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She had faced a sentence of 30 years.

At her trial, one of her former students testified against Langford, saying he was 14 when he had sex with Langford in her locked classroom in May 2017, court records state.

He further testified she showed him sexually explicit photos, according to the court records.

On Tuesday, Langford also learned she must register as a sex offender.

According to the Dayton Daily News, in handing down his sentence, the judge noted that Lanford doesn’t have a criminal history.

Langford resigned from her position soon after the allegations against her surfaced.

She was employed by the Miamisburg City Schools District for almost nine years, WDTN reports.

It was not immediately clear if Langford plans to appeal her sentence.