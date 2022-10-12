Ex-Teacher Faces Murder Trial After Family of 3 — Including Teen Son — Are Shot, Stabbed in Calif. Home

Dana Rivers has been charged with three counts of murder, arson, and other charges

By Steve Helling
Published on October 12, 2022 04:54 PM
Patricia Wright and Charlotte Reed and their 19-year-old son Toto "Benny" Diambu-Wright

A former teacher in California is facing trial next Monday, six years after three people were killed in their East Oakland home.

Dana Rivers, 67, is accused of fatally shooting and stabbing Patricia Wright, 57 and her wife Charlotte Reed, 56, as well as Wright's 19-year-old son Benny Diambu-Wright. Police allege Rivers then set fire to the family's home in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Rivers has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in prison on no bond.

According to a statement of fact obtained by the Los Angeles Times, police received a report about hearing gunshots being fired at the victims' home just after midnight on November 11, 2016. According to Officer Hector Jiminez, police arrived at the scene to find Rivers covered in blood and carrying knives, ammunition and brass knuckles.

Inside the house, police found the bodies of Wright and Reed, who had been shot and stabbed to death. They also found the body of Diambu-Wright near the front of the house. He had been shot to death.

This undated photo provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department shows Dana Rivers, accused of killing a woman and her wife, and one of the women's teenage son before setting fire to the family's home.
Alameda County Sheriff's Department/AP/Shutterstock

Jiminez said he apprehended Rivers, who then allegedly "began to make spontaneous statements about her involvement in the murders."

Rivers has been charged with three counts of murder, possession of a firearm, possession of brass knuckles and arson. If convicted, she faces life in prison.

Rivers became a national advocate for transgender rights in 1999 after she was fired from her teaching position Center High School in Antelope, Calif., outside Sacramento. At the time, Rivers alleged that she was fired for discussing her transition with her teenage students.

After months of legal battles — and appearances on Today and Good Morning America — Rivers accepted a $150,000 settlement.

Although authorities confirm that Rivers knew the victims, they have not released a motive in the case.

PEOPLE was not able to reach her attorney. The trial is expected to last at least a week.

