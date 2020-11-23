Leticia Lowery, 40, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance by a child

Former Texas Teacher Admits to Sexually Assaulting Teen Boy and Girl in Van, Gets 20 Years

A Texas teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a teenage student and his girlfriend in a van.

PEOPLE confirms that Leticia Lowery, 40, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance by a child.

According to court records obtained by Click2Houston.com, Lowery sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in her home in November 2019. In a separate incident, Lowery was accused of telling a 13-year-old girl to perform a sex act on the boy in a van while she watched.

After court, Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Laura Bond expressed approval of the plea agreement, telling Click2Houston that it "prevented the children involved that she victimized and sexually assaulted from having to testify."

According to ABC-13, the victim's mother approached authorities after she suspected that her son and Lowery were having an inappropriate relationship. Investigators told her to start monitoring the boy's cell phone.

After checking the boy's texts, the mother allegedly found messages between her son and Lowery that were "sexual in nature," the complaint says.

The mother confronted the boy, who allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with Lowery at her home on November 1, 2019.

In a statement, the Montgomery County District Attorney noted that "Lowery has been a teacher and a private tutor with several places of employment over her years in education. She took advantage of her access to children to manipulate her victims and use them for her own sexual satisfaction."

In addition to her conviction in Montgomery County, she has a pending case in nearby Harris County, where she allegedly solicited a 15-year-old boy for sex. She has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Child in that county, and faces trial next year. She has pleaded not guilty in that case.