Former Special Education Teacher Allegedly Caught with Victim While Awaiting Sex Assault Trial

A former special education teacher in Connecticut who is awaiting trial for allegedly having sex with two students is in more trouble after authorities say that she was recently caught with one of her alleged victims in her car, PEOPLE confirms.

Laura Ramos, 32, was charged last year with two counts of second-degree sexual assault after police claim she admitted to having sex with one of her 18-year-old special education students.

She was later hit with an additional sexual assault charge after police said that she allegedly had sexual contact with another student.

As she awaited trial, Ramos was told not to have contact with her alleged victims and was freed on $50,000 bond.

Instead, according to police, Ramos has continued to have contact with one of her former students. Police say she was pulled over in late in June a beachside community in Connecticut where she was found to be driving with one of the alleged victims.

As a result, Ramos has been charged with violation of a protective order, according to court records viewed by PEOPLE.

The case against her began last year after the principal of Central High School in Bridgeport, where she taught, called police on June 9, 2017. According to the police report obtained by PEOPLE at the time, another teacher reported that a student had told him Ramos was allegedly having sex with one of her special education students.

According to this teacher, the student claimed that Ramos had been texting him about “her guy,” who didn’t want to have sex anymore and whom this student believed to be the victim.

This student said the victim was often seen with Ramos — “making eyes at each other, like flirting” — according to the Connecticut Post.

Ramos initially denied the allegations when questioned by police on June 12 but, in a later interview, allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students from December to April, usually in her car, according to the paper.

At the time, Ramos resigned from her job “in lieu of … termination proceedings,” according to local TV station WVIT.

Prosecutors are seeking to revoke Ramos’ bond and remand her to prison while she awaits trial. A hearing will be held on Friday.

Ramos’ attorney, Edward Gavin, did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Thursday, but he told the Post, “Laura Ramos has faithfully attended every court appearance and will continue to do so. We will address the motion [to revoke her bond] at the hearing.”

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.