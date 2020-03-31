Former Soldier and Her Infant Son Are Killed, Dad Arrested: 'Their Lights Were Dimmed Way Too Soon'

Image zoom Kayla Holder and her baby, Kainoa GoFundMe

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by authorities in Hawaii, charged with murder in the deaths of his his girlfriend — a U.S. Army reservist — and their 6-month-old son, PEOPLE confirms.

The slain bodies of 23-year-old Kayla Holder and her infant son, Kainoa Ramsey, were discovered early Friday morning inside the couple’s Ewa Beach apartment, according to online records obtained by PEOPLE.

A friend called 911 after finding the mother and son dead.

According to police, Holder and her baby were stabbed to death.

Kendall Rashad Ramsey was arrested on Friday after police allege he fled the scene in a car and crashed into another vehicle hours later.

Ramsey and the other driver were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Charging documents show Ramsey faces one count of murder in the first-degree, two counts of murder in the second-degree, and one count of attempted murder in the second-degree. The last charge stems from the car collision.

He remains in custody on $2 million bond.

Holder’s mother, Michelle Chamberlain, spoke to Hawaii News Now about her daughter, who moved to Hawaii from New York in 2014.

“She got a job, joined the military, enrolled in school, and started living her dream,” she told the news outlet, before opening up about her late grandson.

“He was a sweet boy. He was a good boy. He was just angelic. He had a good personality,” Chamberlain said. “He wasn’t a fussy baby — you met his basic needs and he was good.”

A motive for the violence has not been disclosed.

Ramsey has not entered pleas to the charges against him and PEOPLE was unable to determine if he has an attorney.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help cover the impending funeral costs for Holder and her son.

The campaign organizer writes that Kayla was “beautiful inside and out” with “a heart of gold” who “lived her short 23 years on this Earth to the fullest.”

The page reads, “Their lights were dimmed way too soon, but their afterglow shines bright.”