Former Soldier Fatally Shoots 3 Children While They Slept, Kills Another Man, Before Turning Gun on Himself

Charles Slacks, Jr killed his two sons, a former stepdaughter and his ex-wife's coworker

By Steve Helling
Published on March 23, 2023 05:04 PM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

A South Carolina man went to his ex-wife's home and killed a man and three children before fatally shooting himself, police say.

Charles Slacks Jr., 42, used a key to the home that he kept after the relationship had ended. When he got to the property, he shot his ex-wife's coworker before heading upstairs to where the three children were sleeping. His ex-wife followed him up the stairs.

"Unfortunately, her cellphone was upstairs where the children were," Sumter Police Chief Russell F. Roark III said, according to NBC News.

Roark says that Slacks, a former active duty member of the U.S. Army, pointed the gun at his ex-wife. While she tried to retrieve a cellphone, he opened fire on three children under the age of 12 — two boys and a girl. Then, police say, he shot himself at the top of the stairs.

According to ABC News, the two younger boys were his sons. The third child — a girl — was his ex-wife's daughter. They were identified as Aayden Holliday-Slacks, 5; Aason Holliday-Slacks, 6; and Ava Holliday, 11.

Slacks' ex-wife was the only survivor. She is now staying with relatives.

The Associated Press reports that the man who was killed had been a soldier who had no relationship with Slack's ex-wife outside of work. In a statement on Facebook, U.S. Army Central identified the victim as Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans.

"Maj. Carlos Evans was an outstanding leader and caring friend who inspired and lifted up all those around him," wrote Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General. "He was well known and respected by all, and the influence and impact he made within the unit will never fade. We collectively mourn the immense loss of his presence in our lives and our thoughts and prayers are extended to CSM Evans' family."

It's unclear why Slacks came to the home, or if he was permitted to have a key to the building.

Police have not released an official motive in the attack. Authorities are still investigating.

Related Articles
Mohammad Alkurdi, Chandler Police Department
Ariz. Man Accused of Killing Wife in Front of Four Kids, Confessing to Neighbor: 'I Shot Her'
Jared Bridegan Microsoft executive murdered in Jackson Beach, FL on February 16, 2022. Credit: Jacksonville Beach Police Department
Jared Bridegan Case: Ex-Wife's Husband Charged with Murdering Man in Front of His Toddler
Kellie and Anthony Ventricelli
N.J. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, 15-Year-Old Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
James Kincheloe
Former BMX Racer Who Owned Bike Shop Shoots Employee Dead Before Turning Gun on Himself
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns the Gun on Himself
Heaven and Nevaeh Sadler, twin girls shot to death
Texas Dad Fatally Shoots Twin 12-Year-Old Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself
Chastity Busick, Jasmine Bailey
S.C. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Stepdaughter Before Turning Gun on Himself with Child Present in Home
William and Heather Small
Ex-Cop with History of Domestic Violence Arrests Found Dead Alongside Ex-Officer Wife in Murder-Suicide
Athalia Crayton
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide 
Boy, 12, Is Fatally Shot by Owner of Stolen Car in Denver, Police Say
12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot After Being Found in Alleged Stolen Car in Denver
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Utah Man Who Killed Wife, 5 Kids Was Previously Accused of Choking Daughter, Who Feared He'd 'Kill Her'
Family and friends of Anthony Lowe Jr hold a news conference to demand an investigation into his death outside of the Huntington Park Police Department
California Police Fatally Shoot Double Amputee Stabbing Suspect as He Tried to Flee
Muchemi Family
Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters in Murder-Suicide as Victim's Sister Says 'Nothing Seemed Off' in Family 
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
After Man Kills His Wife, Mother-in-Law, Five Children, Then Self, Obituary Memorializes Him as a Family Man
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
mark capps shot
Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage