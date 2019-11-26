Former Shark Tank Contestant Arrested with $80,000 Worth of Drugs on Him, Police Claim

Image zoom Joseph Parisi Kane County Sheriff's Office

A former Shark Tank contestant has been arrested after having allegedly been found with more than $80,000 worth of drugs in his possession.

Last Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m., the Department of Homeland Security, inspectors with the United States Postal Service and police conducted a search at Joseph “Joe” Parisi’s home in Geneva, Illinois on Fargo Blvd., the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The warrant was executed after officials launched a two-week investigation into Parisi, 31, after Homeland Security became aware of a package — believed to be containing ecstasy — that was shipped from the Netherlands to a home on Kingston Drive. An additional package was also intercepted, containing 55 grams of ecstasy, with Parisi’s home as the destination address, the releases states.

Along with the 55 grams of ecstasy, police also allegedly discovered “7 grams psilocybin mushrooms, a small amount of cocaine, about 65 grams of cannabis and a small amount of ecstasy.”

Image zoom Joseph Parisi on Shark Tank Michael Desmond/Getty Images

Police later learned that Parisi was also allegedly accepting packages at the Kingston Drive residence after allowing the shipment to still be delivered and Parisi was identified as the receiver.

“That package contained about 120 grams of ecstasy,” according to the press release.

As the investigation continued, police allegedly discovered “two additional packages being shipped to Parisi were intercepted.”

About 508 additional grams of ecstasy was recovered, the press release states.

According to the press release, the drugs in total are valued at over $80,000.

Parisi has since been charged with controlled substance trafficking, manufacture/delivery of ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to possess ecstasy, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Parisi is currently being held in the Kane County jail. His bail has been set at $80,000. An attorney for Parisi could not immediately be found.

Parisi appeared on Shark Tank in April 2017. He and his partner Nick Nevarez presented a personal security device — Guard Llama — that provides a “one-button” connection to law enforcement.

The idea scored than a $100,000 investment deal from Barbara Corcoran.