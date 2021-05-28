Mark Scheetz, 32, of Kansas was sentenced on Tuesday

Former School Resource Officer Gets Life in Prison for Repeatedly Raping a Young Child

A former Kansas City, Kan., school resource officer has been sentenced to prison for repeatedly raping a child younger than 14.

Mark Scheetz, 32, was sentenced on Tuesday in Norton County District Court to life in prison, the Kansas Attorney General's Office said in a news release. He will be not eligible for parole for a minimum of 50 years.

In April, Scheetz, of Lansing, was convicted by a jury of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14, two counts of rape, sexual exploitation of a child and intimidating a witness.

The crimes occurred between 2012 and 2015 in Norton County.

Scheetz was a school resource officer at Kansas City, Kansas School District when he was charged in 2019, KMBC reports. Before that, he worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office from 2016 to 2018.