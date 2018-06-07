Former Pro Wrestler Killed Wife in Murder-Suicide While Their 10-Year-Old Twins Slept, Family Says

A former professional wrestler shot his wife inside their Pennsylvania home and then turned the gun on himself, according to West Goshen police.

Charles Williams, 52, and Stephanie Burnett Williams, 50, were found shot dead Friday morning in a murder-suicide, authorities said in a statement.

Charles, who wrestled under the name “Rockin’ Rebel,” shot Stephanie before he turned the gun on himself during the night.

The couple’s 10-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, were home at the time and the boy discovered the bodies of his parents when he woke up in the morning, a family member said.

A man who identified himself as Stephanie’s brother, Chad, on a GoFundMe page set up to raise $20,000 for her funeral costs, wrote the twins are “devastated” as they “had to be first witnesses of the destruction Friday morning their father had done.”

“[My nephew] only being 10 years old found both his mommy and daddy. He took their pulse and then ran upstairs to get his sister and had to tell her what happened,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “They both had to pass their mother and father again on the way out while [my nephew] also retrieved their dog Appolo.”

Stephanie and Charles Williams

Chad said his nephew then had his niece and the dog wait in the driveway while he “went back to the house to call 911 where he then found the gun that was used and moved it from his father’s hand so no one else could be hurt.”

Chad added, “this is just an ounce of strength and courage this child has shown” as when he arrived on seen the boy without hesitation told “his Uncle Charlie that his Daddy shot Mommy and then himself.”

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the bodies were discovered.

Stephanie was remembered by her family on the GoFundMe site as a wonderful mother.

“She was loved by so many and the outpouring of love, prayers and support has been an overwhelmingly welcomed feeling. Her family considered her the firstborn leader, the glue, the best friend, the heart of gold, the crafty one, the brain, and most importantly the best mother those children could ever have,” the family wrote.

“Together, our family will do our best to give them all the love, security, and peaceful life imaginable. In the name of our sister and daughter, we will continue to love, care and support [for her children], always and forever,” the family stated. “We want to keep her legacy alive by learning as much as we can through friends and family. In time, as a family, we will be starting a foundation in Stephanie’s honor. She will always be remembered; we will make sure of that! #EndDomesticViolence.”

An investigation by the West Goshen police and Chester County Coroner’s Office is currently ongoing.

According to local news outlets, police previously responded to the Williams residence for reports of domestic violence calls for the past few months.

Charles was best known for his career in the U.S. independent circuit, Extreme Championship Wrestling, now known as the Eastern Championship Wrestling.