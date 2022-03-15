Former Prison Nurse Charged with Sexually Assaulting 12 Female Inmates in Oregon 

Tony Daniel Klein, 37, faces a maximum sentence of life behind bars if convicted of sexually assaulting 12 inmates in Oregon's only women's prison

A former Oregon corrections official has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a dozen female inmates while he was serving as a nurse at the state's only women's prison, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Tony Daniel Klein, 37, of Clackamas County, Ore., is charged with 21 counts of "depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexually assaulting them," according to a federal indictment that was unsealed Monday in Portland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The indictment alleges that from 2016 to 2017, while Klein was working as a nurse at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, he committed various forms of sexual assault, including aggravated sexual abuse "and some resulting in bodily injury."

Klein is also charged with four counts of perjury for giving false testimony during a 2019 deposition related to the alleged sexual misconduct, the indictment says.

Klein pleaded not guilty to the charges through his attorney, Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Oregonian report.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.

Despite objections from prosecutors, a judge granted Klein pretrial release, The Oregonian reports. His trial is scheduled for May 16.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Klein is currently on leave from his job as a registered nurse for Legacy Health, The Oregonian reports.

In a statement on Monday, Department of Corrections Director Colette S. Peters said, "Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) investigators have worked with the Oregon State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to assure these women's allegations are investigated and addressed by the state and federal justice system.

"While Mr. Klein has not been a DOC employee since 2018, today's indictment shows that the voices of women in custody are heard and taken seriously."

The DOC, she said, "has zero tolerance for sexual violence against the people in our care and allegations will not be swept under the rug or ignored regardless of whether the person accused is no longer employed by our Department."

Now, she said, "the federal criminal justice system can rightly deal with these serious allegations."

A yearlong investigation by OPB released earlier this month revealed that "at least 27 women" have accused Klein of sexual assault and sexual misconduct while he worked at the CCCF. Jennifer Black, a spokesperson for the DOC, confirmed that number to PEOPLE in an email.

Klein has denied the allegations and was not previously criminally charged.

In 2019, 10 of Klein's alleged sexual assault victims sued him and the state's prison system, OPB.com reports. The following year, the state of Oregon settled the lawsuits by paying the women $1.7 million, according to the outlet.

Klein and the state admitted no fault or wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreements.

Klein's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.