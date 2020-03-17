Former Prison Guard Allegedly Stabs Mother and Stepfather to Death with Kitchen Knife

Image zoom Anthony Douglas Shoffner Georgia Department of Corrections

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a 25-year-old former prison guard, alleging he killed his mother and stepfather with a large kitchen knife last week.

A statement from the Perry Police Department indicates Anthony Douglas Shoffner was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder for allegedly killing his mother, Rebecca Griffin, 46, and his 42-year-old stepfather, Kenneth Griffin.

Both victims were found dead inside an apartment in Perry shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment — where the couple lived with Shoffner — after Kenneth failed to show up for work that morning.

As detectives worked the crime scene, they “developed a possible suspect,” identifying him as Shoffner.

Police spent the day looking for the suspect, but he eluded them for most of the day.

Then, at around 4:30 p.m., Perry police responded to a “report of a male being attacked” in a parking lot “by another male with a baseball bat.” They arrived, only to find the bat-wielding man had fled after striking the victim in the arms.

Minutes later, police caught up with Shoffner inside a Walgreen’s, after receiving 911 calls about an individual “causing a disturbance in the store.”

According to the statement, Shoffner is also facing one count of aggravated assault for the alleged baseball bat attack.

The Macon Telegraph reports the murders were carried out with a kitchen knife.

No known motive has been disclosed.

According to the paper, Shoffner lost his job as a corrections officer in 2016.

Shoffner was among 45 corrections officers accused of either by federal investigators of smuggling contraband into prisons or accepting bribe payments in exchange for providing protection for drug deals.

He was indicted in early 2016 on charges of accepting bribe payments to protect drug transactions and with attempted drug trafficking, the paper reports, further noting he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to attempt to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 9, 2016.

It was unclear at press time what sentence he received in 2016.

Shoffner is being held without bond. He has yet to enter pleas to the charges pending against him, and information on his attorney was unavailable.

Anyone with information related to the killings is urged to call either the Perry Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (478) 988-2825 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (877) 68CRIME.