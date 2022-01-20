The ex-pope is accused of mishandling the discipline of priests in Munich when at least four cases of sexual abuse surfaced

Former Pope Benedict Failed to Act on Sexual Abuse Cases When He Was Archbishop, New Report Alleges

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI failed to discipline priests in at least four cases of sexual abuse during his tenure as the archbishop of Munich, Germany, according to a church-commissioned report released Thursday.

The report — obtained by multiple outlets including BBC News, Reuters and The New York Times — accuses the former pope, known then as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, of mismanaging the abuse cases and, in at least some instances, not properly punishing the clerics involved.

It marks the first formal accusation against the ex-pope, now 94, though allegations of misconduct have followed him for years. The recent findings were determined by a German law firm hired to investigate his conduct.

"In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct," said Martin Pusch, one of the report's authors, per the New York Times.

NBC News reports that the former pope had "strictly" denied responsibility for any wrongdoing while he was archbishop from 1977 to 1982.

According to the outlet, Benedict's personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, said the ex-pope would "examine the text with the necessary attention."

The Vatican released a statement, obtained by Reuters, in response to the findings.

"In reiterating a sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors by clergy, the Holy See assures its closeness to all victims and confirms the path it has taken to protect the little ones and guarantee them a safe environment," spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The Munich archdiocese tasked law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl with looking into abuse and any mismanagement of the allegations by church officials between 1945 and 2019, NBC News reports.

The law firm's report also faulted Munich's current archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx — an ally of Pope Francis — in the mishandling of the sexual abuse allegations.

The investigation found there were at least 497 victims of abuse, mainly young males, with additional cases most likely not reported, according to Reuters.