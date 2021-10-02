François Vérove was found dead on Wednesday in the southern France town of Grau-du-Roi from "an apparent suicide"

Retired Officer Reportedly ID'd as 'Pockmarked Man' Behind String of Killings and Rapes in France

French gendarme stands during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the obligatory use of the health pass called for by the French government, in Paris on July 24, 2021.

A former police officer has been identified as the apparent culprit behind a string of murders, rapes and other crimes in France following a search that lasted for 35 years, according to multiple news outlets.

Earlier this week, the BBC reports, a former military police officer named François Vérove is said to have admitted to being the criminal known as Le Grêlé — which translates to "The Pockmarked Man."

Authorities had been closing in on Vérove, a 59-year-old who had retired from being an officer, the BBC reported. Police sought a DNA sample from him in late September.

He was found dead on Wednesday in the southern France town of Grau-du-Roi from "an apparent suicide," The Washington Post reported, citing local media.

Before his death, Vérove left a suicide note in which he admitted to committing murders, per CNN affiliate BFMTV. Vérove, however, did not reveal the names of his victims or the circumstances in which they died and said he had "gotten a grip" on himself and hadn't "done anything since 1997."

The long-unsolved crimes, including four rapes and six killings, were cracked after investigators canvassed some 750 military police who were working around Paris at the time, according to the BBC. Evidence had suggested the culprit could be part of law enforcement.

Vérove was told that he would be examined as part of the investigation, like other men that had previously served. His wife then reported him missing three days later before he was later found dead, the Post reported.

According to CNN, Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that DNA tests "established a link between the genetic profile found at several crime scenes and that of the dead man."

The prosecutor added that Vérove was believed to be responsible for five crimes committed between 1986 and 1994, including the "rape of 15-year-old minors, murders, attempted homicide, armed robberies, wrongful use of title and kidnapping and false imprisonment of a 15-year-old."

In her statement, Beccuau also said that Vérove was originally part of the military's police division and later joined the police force.

In an interview with BFMTV, Bernard Pasqualini, the former investigator who was in charge of the case back in 1986, said he felt "both satisfaction and also pain" for one of the families who had lost a loved one at Vérove's hands.