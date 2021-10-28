Micah Beals, 37, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief, the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes division wrote on Twitter Monday

Former Parks and Recreation Actor Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing George Floyd Statue in N.Y.C.

A former Parks and Recreation actor was arrested earlier this month for allegedly vandalizing a statue of George Floyd in New York City.

Micah Beals, 37, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief, the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes division wrote on Twitter Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beals allegedly rode by the statue on a skateboard and threw gray paint on its face and base on the morning of Oct. 3, police said.

A previous tweet from the NYPD included footage from the incident.

"This act of cowardice and hate is reprehensible," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted on Oct. 4 alongside an article detailing the incident. "I have directed @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force to provide any assistance in the investigation to find the perpetrator and hold them accountable."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As an actor, Beals is known under his stage name: Micah Femia. He has appeared in one episode of Parks and Recreation, as well as an episode of CSI: NY. His other credits include several short films, along with the feature film Pop Star.

According to data from the Metropolitan Police Department, this is not Beal's first arrest. He was previously arrested for a curfew violation in Washington, D.C., following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.