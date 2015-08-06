Former Owl City Musician Charged with Criminal Sexual Contact with Teen Fan

The former guitarist of Owl City has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and attempting to lure a 14-year-old girl to his hotel room.

Daniel Jorgensen, 30, was indicted on Tuesday in New Jersey, the Associated Press reports.

According to authorities, he engaged in criminal sexual contact before attempting to lure the teenager to his hotel to have sex. Jorgensen potentially faces five to 10 years in prison.

A press release from Tuesday states that Jorgensen contacted the girl through internet and cellphone, encouraging her to meet him in person at the Atlantic City stop on the tour.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Allegations first arose in 2013 while Jorgensen was a guitar player for Owl City. The band’s manager, Steve Bursky, released a statement at the time saying that Jorgensen was terminated from tour obligations when news of the accusations first surfaced.