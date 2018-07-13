Former Ohio Model Admits Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Husband's Ex and Put Body in Wood Chipper

A former model admitted in an Ohio courtroom this week to trying to hire an assassin to kill her husband’s former girlfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

Tara Lambert, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and was sentenced to five years in prison, a court official tells PEOPLE.

Lambert received more than a year’s worth of credit for time she’d previously served.

The plea caps three years of legal proceedings that saw Lambert convicted in 2016 only to have that conviction overturned a year later because of an error in the language in the indictment against her.

She was freed from the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville last year; she was initially found guilty on first-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges.

Lambert had been sentenced to serve 7 years.

In overturning Lambert’s conviction, a judge ruled the case against her should never have proceeded because of the language oversight.

According to prosecutors, Lambert met with an undercover cop posing as a hired killer, saying she wanted the mother of her husband’s two children dead.

Lambert, the state argued, provided the policeman with a down payment and a picture of her stepchildren’s mother.

During her conversations with the undercover officer, she suggested using a wood chipper to dispose of her husband’s ex’s remains, records show.

PEOPLE was unable to reach her attorney for comment.