Former Ohio Judge Once Imprisoned for Beating His Wife Is Accused of Killing Her Years Later

A former Ohio judge who went to prison for beating his then-wife in 2014 is now accused of fatally stabbing her in front of their children, according to multiple reports.

Ex-Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason was taken into custody Saturday in the death of Aisha Fraser, according to local station WKYC, Cleveland.com and The Washington Post.

On Saturday morning, Shaker Heights police officers responded to a 911 call made by Mason’s sister alleging that Mason had stabbed Fraser outside her home, WKYC reports.

“I need police immediately. My brother is attacking his ex-wife,” Mason’s sister is heard telling dispatchers on a recording of a call obtained by the station.

“He said he stabbed her … and she’s dead,” she says.

Mason allegedly tried to flee the scene in an SUV but hit a police vehicle and injured the officer inside. Mason then allegedly ran back to Fraser’s home before officers took him into custody, according to the Post.

Both Mason and officer inside the police vehicle were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

In 2015, Mason was sentenced to prison for domestic violence after he punched Fraser 20 times and slammed her head against the dashboard of their car five times the year before, WKYC reports. Fraser had to have facial reconstruction surgery while Mason was removed from the bench.

Mason was also a former state representative and state senator.

After serving nine months, Mason was granted judicial release. In a letter written to Fraser as part of his petition for early release, Mason apologized for his actions.

“My responsibility was to love and protect you,” Mason wrote, Cleveland.com reports. “Instead of loving, protecting and providing for you and our daughters, I have provided a terrible example, and exposed you to rage and violence.”

Following his release from prison, he was hired by the Cleveland mayor’s office in an administrative position. He was terminated from his job following his arrest Saturday, Cleveland.com reports.

On Monday, hundreds gathered for candlelit vigil held on the lawn of Woodbury Elementary School, where Fraser was a teacher, Cleveland.com reports.

Fraser was a teacher at Woodbury Elementary School. She had worked in the school system in Shaker Heights, where her two children were students, for 16 years, according to the Post.

“Aisha grew up in Shaker, she was a ’91 graduate, we had survived with her in 2014 and 2015 when the first incident happened,” Shaker Heights Teacher Association President John Morris told the outlet. “Everyone saw her recover and saw her thrive the last few years; to see this happen tore the hearts out of all of us.”

Shaker Heights police, school officials and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office could not be reached for comment Tuesday. It is unclear exactly what charges Mason faces and whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.