Former N.J. Police Officer Convicted of Killing Estranged Wife, Sentenced to Nearly 80 Years in Prison

A former veteran New Jersey police officer will spend 79 years behind bars for the slaying of his estranged wife.

According to a Morris County Prosecutor's Office news release, John Formisano was convicted of first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Christie Formisano at their home in Jefferson Township, N.J., about 45 miles outside of New York City.

The former couple was separated and living apart at the time of her killing, PEOPLE previously reported.

Following an eight-day trial, John, 52, was also found guilty of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree official misconduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, authorities announced.

A judge handed down his decades-long prison sentence Monday, during which Christie's mother reportedly read a letter written by the couple's now 11-year-old daughter, according to WCBS-TV.

"I know it's not a nice thing to say, but I hate him, (John) and I'm afraid of ever hearing him or seeing him again," the girl reportedly wrote.

On July 14, 2019, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a Jefferson Township residence. Upon arrival, Christie, 37, was discovered dead on the front porch steps.

Another man, identified by the outlet as Christie's boyfriend, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, but survived.

John and Christie's children were also home at the time of the incident, but were not injured, reports say.

According to WCBS, John was caught fleeing to his mother's home in Livingston, N.J., following the shooting. He was off duty, but still wearing his Newark police uniform. The firearm used in the murder of his estranged wife was work-issued, the outlet reports.

John's attorneys say they plan to appeal the judge's decision, per the station.