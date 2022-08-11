Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault For Allegedly Dragging Naked Woman by Hair in Hotel: Report

The new documents obtained by TMZ share new details about the alleged domestic violence incident

By
Published on August 11, 2022 10:39 AM
Frank Gore looks on prior to a media workout at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa pool prior to his December 18th fight against Deron William on December 15, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Frank Gore. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty

New details have emerged about simple assault charges filed against former NFL player Frank Gore after an incident last month.

Following an alleged domestic violence incident reported on July 31 in New Jersey, TMZ has obtained court documents that explain what allegedly took place.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that according to the documents, the incident involved Gore, 39, allegedly dragging a naked woman by her hair across a hotel room's hallway.

According to TMZ, the documents claim that the man was "violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway" after "forcibly" grabbing the woman by her hair.

On July 31 shortly after 8 a.m., police was dispatched to TropicanaAtlantic City after a report of a domestic violence dispute, according to a release from the Atlantic City Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old alleged victim speaking to hotel security though according to the release, she "did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time."

Frank Gore #21 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Frank Gore. Sarah Stier/Getty

"However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident," the release explained.

The Atlantic City Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the release, "Gore was issued a summons pending a future court date."

A representative for Gore did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ reported, per records, that the former NFL player is due in court for a hearing in October.

Gore played in the NFL for over a decade, most of those years as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. He would later play for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. When he retired this year after signing a one-day contract with the 49ers, CBS Sports reports, he was the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher with 16,000 yards.

