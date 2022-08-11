Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault For Allegedly Dragging Naked Woman by Hair in Hotel: Report

New details have emerged about simple assault charges filed against former NFL player Frank Gore after an incident last month.

Following an alleged domestic violence incident reported on July 31 in New Jersey, TMZ has obtained court documents that explain what allegedly took place.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that according to the documents, the incident involved Gore, 39, allegedly dragging a naked woman by her hair across a hotel room's hallway.

According to TMZ, the documents claim that the man was "violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway" after "forcibly" grabbing the woman by her hair.

On July 31 shortly after 8 a.m., police was dispatched to TropicanaAtlantic City after a report of a domestic violence dispute, according to a release from the Atlantic City Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old alleged victim speaking to hotel security though according to the release, she "did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time."

Frank Gore. Sarah Stier/Getty

"However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident," the release explained.

The Atlantic City Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the release, "Gore was issued a summons pending a future court date."

A representative for Gore did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ reported, per records, that the former NFL player is due in court for a hearing in October.

Gore played in the NFL for over a decade, most of those years as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. He would later play for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. When he retired this year after signing a one-day contract with the 49ers, CBS Sports reports, he was the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher with 16,000 yards.