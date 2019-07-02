Image zoom Anthony Wright

North Carolina police are looking for the man they believe shot former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright after a domestic squabble on Monday.

Police say William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr., 47, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury in the shooting of Wright at a residence in Concord on July 1.

According to a Concord Police Department news release obtained by PEOPLE, Wright, 43, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Hooker, who is the ex-boyfriend of Wright’s girlfriend. Police said the argument began after Hooker showed up to drop off his six-year-old daughter.

“An argument ensued and shots were fired,” the press release states.

Police said they responded to the “report of gunshots” at 12:49 p.m.. When they arrived, officers found Wright “with multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” according to the press release.

Image zoom William Moses Hooker Jr. Concord Police

Wright was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Hooker is described as 5’11 inches, approximately 200 pounds, and was last seen driving a black 2015 Honda Accord 4-door with NC Tag #EMD-2568.

Police say Hooker was in possession of a handgun at the time of the shooting.

Wright, a former University of South Carolina quarterback, played eight seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl in 2008 with the New York Giants, WHIO reports. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, Associated Press reports.

Image zoom Anthony Wright

Earlier in his career, he played with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to FOX.

Anyone with information about the location of Hooker is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000, Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or call 911.