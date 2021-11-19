Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested, Charged with Felonies Following Assault of Ex-Girlfriend

Zac Stacy was charged with two felonies after graphic clips shared on social media by his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans allegedly show the former Jets player attacking her at her Florida home

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been charged with two felonies following the release of a viral video of him appearing to assault his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, according to the Orange County Police Department.

Stacy, 30, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery, a second-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, police confirm.

The Orange County Police Department said law enforcement received information that Stacy was boarding a flight from Nashville, Tennessee, to Orlando, Florida, Thursday evening with the intent to turn himself in after previously fleeing, according to a news release Friday.

He was arrested by the Orlando Police Department once his flight arrived and is currently being held at Orange County Jail.

Stacy reportedly appeared before a judge who set his bond at $10,150 Friday in Orlando, with an attorney, whose name PEOPLE could not immediately confirm. The Orlando Sentinel also reports that the judge ordered Stacy to have no contact with the victim if released, and not possess any weapons or firearms.

Graphic clips shared by Evans on social media appear to show the former New York Jets player attacking the woman at her Florida home on Saturday. According to a redacted arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE — which has the victim's name removed — the footage of the incident was given to police as evidence.

The documents reveal that Stacy struck the woman on "the right side of her head and picked her up, and threw her against the television."

"While [the victim] was on the floor, he continued yelling … picked her up again, and threw her onto the baby's bouncy chair," the affidavit read.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the police department said officers arrived at the scene within two minutes of the 911 call and saw the woman "emotionally distraught" and Stacy nowhere to be found.

The affidavit said that the former couple's child and the woman's other child from a different relationship were both sitting nearby when the alleged incident took place. The victim reportedly suffered "a contusion to her face, bruises to her torso, contusion to her left leg, and abrasions to her right leg."

A protective order was filed for the victim on Monday and signed by a judge on Tuesday. The affidavit reveals police responded to the same home in August following a verbal dispute and in September following possible domestic violence, both involving Stacy.

Following the arrest, Evans shared a screenshot of Stacy's charges on Friday, writing, "This isn't a happy moment, but it's a relieving one."

She also wrote on Instagram, alongside Stacy's mugshot, "Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there. CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT!"

Stacy was drafted by the former St. Louis Rams in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Vanderbilt product spent two seasons with the franchise before he was traded to the Jets in 2015.

New York waived Stacy during the 2016 offseason after the running back failed a physical. Stacy announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2017.