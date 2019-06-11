Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow, Jr. Found Guilty of Raping a 58-Year-Old Homeless Woman

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow, Jr., raped a 58-year-old homeless woman a San Diego court ruled Monday.

The woman, identified in court as Jane Doe 2, testified that she was familiar with Winslow Jr., 35, who had given her food and money in the past, according to The Washington Post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Mother’s Day last year, he told her that he was taking her to get coffee, but instead drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

“I thought we were going to stop at Denny’s, and he just kept going and going and going and going,” the woman said in her testimony. “He held me, grabbed my arm … and said, ‘We’re going to have sex.’ It was painful. I just kept my eyes closed. I was afraid of him. … He was a super big guy. … I just knew there was no way out.”

“He told me if I scream, he’ll choke me to death or murder me — I don’t know what it was,” she testified. “I thought I was on my last night.”

Decisions were also reached Monday concerning additional accusations brought against Winslow, Jr., in March, which led to his arrest.

Winslow Jr. was also found guilty of a lewd act when he gestured at his groin and asking if a 77-year-old woman working out next to him liked it at a gym in Carlsbad, California, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. However, he was not found guilty of a separate incident, in which he was accused of committing a lewd act next to her in a hot tub a few weeks later.

Jury finds Kellen Winslow II guilty on four charges, including rape. Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens is prosecuting this case: https://t.co/8Dka3NPu8W via @sdut — SD District Attorney (@SDDistAtty) June 11, 2019

RELATED: Ex-NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Allegedly Touched Himself in ‘Lewd’ Manner in Front of Woman, 77

He was also found guilty of exposing himself to a 57-year-old woman while she was gardening in Encinitas, California, the Union-Tribune reported.

While the jury reached decisions on those four charges, they remain deadlocked on eight other counts.

The remaining charges include two alleged rapes, one against a 54-year-old hitchhiker and one that allegedly took place in 2003, against a then-17-year-old girl when Winslow Jr. was 19, according to the Union-Tribune.

Vista Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman ordered the jury to continue deliberations on the remaining eight counts, and the jury is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Winslow Jr. faces up to life in prison, according to Yahoo! News.

“This case is not a he-said, she-said,” Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told the jury in closing arguments on June 4, according to the outlet. “This case is a she-said and she-said and she-said and she said and she said. Five separate women, five separate victims, all corroborated by each other. This man is a sexual predator who has victimized all of these women.”

RELATED VIDEO: Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow Allegedly Kidnapped and Raped Multiple Women

“Lightning certainly doesn’t strike twice, let alone five times,” he added.

Winslow Jr.’s lawyer, Marc Carlos, said in his closing arguments that there were “major-league holes” and inconsistencies in the accusers’ testimonies, according to Yahoo.

“You will not get an instruction anywhere that says, ‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire,’” he said. “You will not get that one. But what you will get is that each charge must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, each and every charge. Do not fall into the trap of picking pieces of evidence and making another case stronger. It doesn’t work that way.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Kellen Winslow, Jr. Tim Clayton/Getty Images

RELATED: Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Allegedly Kidnapped and Raped Multiple Women

Owens and Carlos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Winslow Jr.’s father — himself a former NFL Hall of Famer — has consistently been seen in the courtroom in support of his son. The elder Winslow and Winslow Jr.’s wife, Janelle Winslow, released a joint statement last year to show their support.

“On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support and affection for him during this difficult process,” the statement said. “We will always be there for him and we know the true facts will come out.”

Winslow Jr. played in the NFL for 10 years, spending the majority of his football career playing for the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also played for the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.