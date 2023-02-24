Former NFL Player Charged With Trafficking Women, Racketeering 

Former NFL player Eric D. Johnson was among eight defendants indicted this month on a slew of charges in Georgia as part of a multi-county crackdown on human trafficking and violent gang-related activity, authorities said.

Johnson, 46, and seven other alleged "LOTTO" gang members are facing charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO), aggravated assault and kidnapping, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a Feb. 16 press release.

All eight suspects were indicted on Feb. 8.

Johnson is believed to have held a leadership role in the operation, which according to prosecutors, engaged in the human trafficking of four women and one underage girl. All six men and two women are accused of using the proceeds to support their members and purchase weapons and other property.

About "41 predicate and overt acts" were committed by the gang in Gwinnett County between October 2021 and July 2022, according to the release. It said the gang, also known as the Last One To Take Over Gang or the 30% gang, maintained its power through violence and other means.

Gwinnett County

"Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable," A.G. Carr said in the release.

"By combining the strengths of our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we are working to ensure that those who lead, promote, and encourage this unlawful activity are vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions. This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime wherever it occurs."

An ex-linebacker, ​​Johnson is best known for blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown for the Oakland Raiders in the 2003 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He spent the majority of his professional football career with the Raiders, beginning in 2000, and played in 55 games with the team.

Johnson then signed with the Atlanta Falcons for a year before joining the Arizona Cardinals for his final season with the NFL in 2005.

It is unclear if Johnson has entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.