Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Emotionally Opens Up About the Killing of His 'Twin' George Floyd

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson is mourning the death of his friend George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday after an officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Jackson, 42, grew up with Floyd in Houston, Texas, and the pair were so close that they called each other "twin."

In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jackson looked back on their friendship and spoke of the injustice of Floyd's death.

"This what I gotta wake up to, huh? Floyd was my brother, man, we called each other 'twin,' bro," Jackson said in a tearful video shared on Tuesday, saying that Floyd had recently moved to Minnesota to be a truck driver and was "changing his life."

"I had just sent him up two or three boxes of clothes. My boy was doing what he was supposed to do, man. Y'all went and killed my brother," Jackson continued. "I'm on my way to Minnesota, man. Whatever I can do. I can't let this ride, dog. Y'all not going to be mad until this hits your front door. Bullsh—."

Jackson shared a few photos that Floyd had sent him wearing the clothes he sent, writing in one caption, "All u wanted to do was stay fly and be great. This pic tore me down. Called me with pics of the outfits laid across the bed showing how he was gonna kill them with the clothes I sent him. Boxes in the background 😥😥😥."

"It meant the world to him but meant the world to me how he wanted the world to know that we called each other twin," the athlete continued. "Nobody was more proud of my growth and my fatherhood more than #BigFloydDaGod. We will get justice. They will be writing a big check for your kids on behalf of Minnesota Police Dept. and u can bet dat Jack. Rest Easy Twin u wasn’t suppose to make it through the life u had change for the better then go out like this. F— dat."

The four police officers involved in Floyd's death were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday, announced Mayor Jacob Frey, who also called for the arresting officer to be charged.

"Jail time and Losing Jobs ain’t enough this time. We need his kids taking care of and harsh penalties not no light jail time," Jackson said in another Instagram post on Tuesday.

In another post, Jackson spoke about Floyd's support of his NBA career, promising to make his friend "proud."

"Where we from not many make it out but my Twin was happy I did," he wrote alongside a photo with Floyd and some others. "I’m gonna continue to make u proud fam. It makes me so angry that after all the things u been through when u get to your best self that they take u out like this. F— Rest Easy Twin."

The FBI is now investigating Floyd's death.