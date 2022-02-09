Former Mo. Gym Owner Convicted of Murdering Neighbor, Then Lighting Her Home on Fire and Watching It Burn
A Greene County jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding 48-year-old Pavel Samsinak guilty of murdering his neighbor and watching her house burn.
On Sept. 21, 2020, Springfield Police and Fire departments responded to a residence engulfed in flames where they discovered the deceased body of 66-year-old Alice Hale, according to a press release.
Three days later, law enforcement arrested and charged Samsinak with second-degree murder, second-degree arson, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence.
During last week's trial, it was revealed Samsinak and Hale argued about a fence between his vacant lot and Hale's home, according to court documents obtained by the Springfield News-Leader.
"The argument reportedly stemmed from a dispute about whether the fence had been built on Samsinak's or Hale's side of the property line," the website reported.
Hale, a retired elementary school janitor, was found beaten to death inside her home, reported the website OzarksFirst.com.
Following their argument, the News-Leader reports Samsinak beat Hale to death with a baseball bat, then set her house on fire and watched it burn from a nearby convenience store parking lot.
Samsinak, a former owner of a personal training gym in Springfield, could face a life sentence for the second-degree murder charge, TV station KY3 reported.
He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on May 11 and being held without bond at Greene County Jail, the station reported.