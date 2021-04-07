Police said the 30-year-old "brandished a weapon, shot his girlfriend, and then dragged her out of the residence" before another man fatally shot him

Former MMA Fighter Tyler East Shot and Killed in New Mexico After Shooting Girlfriend

A former MMA fighter died in New Mexico this week after he was reportedly involved in a domestic violence situation with his girlfriend.

Tyler East was shot and killed in Los Lunas Monday, New Mexico State Police said in a press release Tuesday.

According to police, East, 30, was first discovered by Valencia County Sheriff's deputies after they had been called in for a report of domestic violence at a home in Los Lunas, which is a suburb in Valencia County south of Albuquerque.

NMSP were called in to investigate and said that they found East and his girlfriend had been "having a domestic dispute" before the shooting that resulted in the former athlete's death.

"During the dispute, East brandished a weapon, shot his girlfriend, and then dragged her out of the residence," NMSP said in the release.

Once outside, police said that East was fatally shot by another man, who left the scene before officers arrived.

NMSP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday on the state of the investigation, which is ongoing.

East's girlfriend, whose identity has not been released by authorities, is in stable condition at an Albuquerque hospital, where she is continuing to receive treatment for her injuries.