Charles Haeger, 37, was being sought by police on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault

Former MLB Player Suspected of Killing His Ex-Girlfriend Is Found Dead of Apparent Suicide: Reports

Charles Haeger, a former MLB pitcher, has been found dead after law enforcement revealed he was a suspect in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

The 37-year-old former athlete was found dead on Saturday at 4 p.m. along a trail near the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, police said, according to the Associated Press. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Haeger was sought by police in connection to Friday's fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend Danielle Breed, 34, the outlet reports, on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault.

A spokesperson from the Scottsdale Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to CNN, Breed's roommate told police he heard several gunshots in their home and claimed to see Haeger leave Breed's room with a gun. The alleged killer then aimed the gun at the roommate, who escaped the house and called 9-1-1 via a neighbor, the outlet reports.

According to the Arizona Republic, Breed owned the Tipsy Coyote Bar & Grill in Scottsdale. Breed's mom Jane Long told CNN that her late daughter went by her maiden name Danielle Long. The grieving mother said she was "the spark of our family."

"She was the light on our darkest day. We all thrived on her infectious smile and positivity," said Jane. "We are crushed that she was a victim of such a horrific crime."