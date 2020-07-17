Former Miss Kentucky Gets 2 Years in Prison for Sending Nude Photos to Teen Boy

A former Miss Kentucky beauty queen who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Ramsey Carpenter-Bearse, 29, pleaded guilty in December to a charge of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct. “Since I am the adult, and he was just a teenager, it is my fault, and I accept full blame for the situation,” she said as she pleaded guilty. "I messed up big-time."

Carpenter-Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014. After her reign, she began working as a teacher in West Virginia. According to a 2018 press release issued by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Carpenter-Bearse was charged with distributing obscene materials to a minor.

“Mrs. Bearse sent obscene photographs of herself to a 15-year-old who was a former student of hers at Andrew Jackson Middle School,” the release read.

According to a criminal complaint, the student’s parents informed authorities that they had found lewd pictures on the boy’s phone. The pictures, which were allegedly sent via Snapchat, had been saved to the phone’s camera roll.

Under her maiden name of Carpenter, Carpenter-Bearse won the Miss Kentucky pageant after she impressed judges by playing the fiddle. In 2015, she placed in the top twelve of the national Miss America pageant.

Carpenter-Bearse had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010. As part of her platform, she said that she wanted to raise awareness and research funds for the illness. During her reign as Miss Kentucky, she served as a spokeswoman for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

But now, Carpenter-Bearse is a convicted felon. She must report to the Lakin Correctional Center and Jail on or before 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, according to a report from WOWK-TV.