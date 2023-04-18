Former Menudo Boy Band Member Claims He Was Drugged and Raped by the Father of the Menendez Brothers

A former member of an iconic 1980s boy band has come forward with allegations he was molested by the late father of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

The brothers were convicted of the grisly 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, at the family's sprawling Beverly Hills mansion.

Jose, 45, a Hollywood executive and the head of RCA Records at the time of his murder, was shot point blank in the head, while Kitty, 47, suffered from 15 gunshot wounds, including one to the face, PEOPLE previously reported.

Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18 when the pair carried out the killings.

The Menendez Brothers.

While the privileged brothers initially blamed the mob for the deaths of their parents, they later claimed they shot the couple in self-defense, after years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father.

However, a judge deemed the defense inadmissible in court, citing irrelevance.

In 1996, the Menendez brothers were subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole for their parents' double murder.

Now, more than 30 years later, a former member of the popular Puerto Rican boy band group Menudo claims he too was victimized by Jose in the '80s.

In a video clip aired on TODAY Tuesday teasing the upcoming Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Roy Rosselló alleges he was drugged and raped as a teen by the powerful Hollywood executive.

"I know what he did to me in his house," Rosselló, now 51, says.

"That's the man here that raped me," he alleges in a clip, referring to a photo of Jose. "That's the pedophile."

Responding to the newly surfaced claims that there was another alleged sexual assault victim in a phone call with journalist Robert Rand, Erik, now 52, said: "It's sad to know that there was another victim of my father. I always hoped and believed that one day the truth about my dad would come out, but I never wished for it to come out like this – the result of trauma that another child has suffered."

Erik and Lyle, now 55, are both currently serving out their life sentences at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed premieres May 2 on Peacock.