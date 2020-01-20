Former Marine 'Predator' Allegedly Killed 16-Year-Old Girl He Met Online

Image zoom Family Handout

Three months after the body of 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez was found in rural Central California, a 19-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

On October 22, the body of Josephine Jimenez was found at an agricultural property in Medera County. She had been reported missing by her family 10 days earlier and due to the disposition of her body, her death was handled as suspicious, the Medera County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

“We were hoping for Josephine to come home and I don’t know how to feel. I’m hurting,” her father told local station ABC30 at the time.

During the investigation, authorities were contacted by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, who were investigating an unrelated incident and said they may have a suspect connected to Jimenez’s death.

Image zoom Codi Slayton Madera Sheriff's office

On Thursday, 19-year-old Codi Slayton was charged with first-degree murder. He remains behind bars on $1 million bond.

Investigators believe Slayton used multiple social media apps to connect and communicate with young girls, including Josephine, throughout California and possibly other regions of the United States.

“This seems to be something more along the line of online predator. So my guess is, somehow he had a method to contact her, as most predators do. Struck up some kind of conversation and then the resulting crime occurred at some point after that,” Sheriff Jay Varney said at a press conference, ABC30 reports.

Anyone who may have had online communication with Slayton is urged to contact Det. Cpl. Noland (559) 232-8753 or Det. Gutierrez (559) 514-5869 of the sheriff’s office.